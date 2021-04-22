MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Last call would come at 2 a.m. for dozens of bars, hotels, and other businesses in Miami Beach’s entertainment district if city commissioners adopt an ordinance that would roll back hours for alcohol sales.

The ordinance would amend the city code having to do with the “Hours of sale and violations,” and would modify the hours for the sale and on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages in the entertainment district south of 16th Street on Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive.

The ordinance, if adopted, would change the termination time for the sale and on-premise consumption from the current time of 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The commission will hold a second reading of the ordinance during a public hearing on May 12 after it approved the subject ordinance during a first reading.

There are 44 existing businesses that would be affected by the rollback.

Back in February of this year, Miami Beach commissioners approved a measure limiting alcohol sales during Spring Break.

The move aimed to curb issues as thousands of college Spring Breakers were expected to flock to the city.

At the time, the following areas were affected: Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue from Fifth to 16th streets, and the remaining area between Pennsylvania Avenue and Collins Court from Fifth to 16th streets, including Española Way.