MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tens of thousands of people are expected on Miami Beach for a busy Memorial Day Weekend that will feature a return of the Air and Sea Show Saturday and Sunday and police are gearing up.

Tourists also say they are excited about the events this weekend.

Shawn Timmons, a tourist from Edmon, Oklahoma, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that “It is exciting. We know it will be really busy. We are prepared for that too. There’s a lot of expectations. I have seen Miami in the news. It is the best place to be.”

Justin Ludlum, also a tourist from Edmon, Oklahoma, said “I love it. We all know there are so many good things going on here and the weather is great.”

Participants of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show practiced parachute jumps in Homestead and that’s where CBS4 caught up with Mickey Markoff, the Executive Producer of the Air and Sea Show.

He said, “The whole purpose of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show and the whole salute to American heroes is to say thank you to the men and woman who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

“The Hyundai Air and Sea Show will feature all sorts of technology from all 5 branches of the military and it will be a great show running from 1130 to 430. The best viewing will be in the area between 11th and 14th streets by the Display Village.”

Miami Beach PD spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said, “We will have all 400 plus of our Miami Beach officers working all weekend long with no days off and working straight shifts 12 hours a day.”

He said police from other departments would be helping out as well.

“This year the Air and Sea show is back on and truly highlights the meaning of what Memorial Day is to say thank you to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. With these larger events and everyone coming to Miami Beach public safety is our number one priority.”

“We are actually offering different trolley services from different city garages throughout the city over to the venue,” said Rodriguez.

“We are encouraging people to park in outside garages and to utilize one of our free trolleys to get over to the site venue. Traffic mitigation is everything and a big part of our plan and we will also be using license plate readers technology every night with traffic after 10 p.m.”

Rodriguez said “The best way to describe everything is that we have to treat Miami Beach like a Stadium. We have only so many seats available and when the Stadium fills up, we have to limit or cut off traffic.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says a traffic plan is in place.

“There will be a traffic loop on South beach on Friday and Saturday and Sunday nights from 7 pm to 5 am that directs incoming vehicles from the McArthur Causeway north on Collins to 17th and then over to Washington Avenue and back to 5th street and out,” said Gelber.

Gelber also said, “We are messaging in every way that we can that we will have zero tolerance for speeding and ordinance violations and more serious misconduct.”

There are restrictions on what you can take to the beach.

Prohibited on the Beach are alcohol, inflatable devices, tents, tables, loud music, coolers and glass containers.

