MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With some parts of South Florida slowly going back to normal, retailers and restaurants are offering deals, discounts, and freebies for active-duty military and veterans this Memorial Day.

BONEFISH GRILL: A 10% Heroes Discount will be provided for all service members, veterans and first responders.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS: Service members and veterans will receive 10% off at participating Buffalo Wild Wings with valid ID.

CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL: Carrabba’s honors military service members and first-responders all year long with a 10% off Heroes Discount. Additionally, for every $50 you purchase in gift cards online, you get a $10 bonus card. The redemption period runs through July 18, 2021.

CHICK-FIL-A: Participating Chick-fil-A locations will offer 10% discounts for military and veterans with valid ID.

FORD: Ford will be offering a special discount on vehicles for customers who are military and first-responders. This offer is valid at any time. Enter your zip code to find the nearest Ford dealer to learn more.

GOLDEN CORRAL: Dine at Golden Corral and guests can receive 10% off your bill with a proper military ID.

HOOTERS: Hooters is offering 20% off all food takeout orders for healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel with proper ID.

MILLER’S ALE HOUSE: Active military members and veterans get 50% off an entree with proof of service. Plus, guests can get a $5 Bonus Card with the purchase of a $35 gift card. That offer ends June 27.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: As an active duty service personnel, military, retired military, veteran, or family member, you can receive a 10% off military discount at your local Outback restaurant.

PIZZA HUT: Dig into some pizza with the family or friends as Pizza Hut will be offering their deals and discounts.

RED LOBSTER: Show your military ID at Red Lobster and receive 10% off your meal.