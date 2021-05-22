MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With ten days to go before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday. With Ana’s formation, it is now the seventh straight year with at least one named storm prior to the official start of the hurricane season.

As of 11 a.m., Subtropical Storm Ana is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is located 175 miles northeast of Bermuda.

Ana continues move at snail’s pace towards the west-southwest and is expected to do so through Saturday night. Then the storm will pick up its speed on Sunday and track towards the northeast direction, away from Bermuda.

The Bermuda Weather Service has discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch for Bermuda. With a Subtropical storm, rainfall tends to be limited so rain does not look like an impact for Bermuda. However, high seas are another impact that Bermuda will be faced with this weekend along with the tropical storm-force winds.

Subtropical Storm Ana is expected to be short-lived, so there is little change in strength in the forecast. Instead, gradual weakening is more than likely to occur Saturday tonight and Sunday. Ana will dissipate in a couple of days.

Subtropical Storm Ana is not a threat to the U.S.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season, which had 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes.

Hurricane experts from Colorado State University are predicting 14 named storms, including 7 hurricanes. Three of the hurricanes are forecast to become major storms of Category 3 to 5 with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

The NOAA outlook, which came out May 20, is calling for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes of which 3-5 will be major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).