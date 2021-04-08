MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first of several Atlantic hurricane season forecasts is out and its forecast to be another above-average season.

Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes of category 3 strength or higher.

They cite the absence of El Niño as a primary factor. El Niño tends to increase upper-level westerly winds across the Caribbean into the tropical Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes as they try to form.

They also say there are warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, a slightly wetter eastern U.S. and the continuing trend in more intense, large and slower storms.

So far, the 2021 hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to 1996, 2001, 2008, 2011 and 2017.

“All of our analog seasons had above-average Atlantic hurricane activity, with 1996 and 2017 being extremely active seasons,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report.

The CSU forecast is intended to provide a best estimate of activity in the Atlantic during the upcoming season – not an exact measure.

The CSU team will issue forecast updates on June 3, July 8 and Aug. 5.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.