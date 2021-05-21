MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have made an arrest in the fatal hit and run crash of 16-year-old Diani Gomez Sanchez, whose viewing is taking place Friday night.

According to police, traffic homicide investigators arrested 60-year-old Jose Fimia and charged him with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death, driving with a suspended license and tampering with physical evidence.

Diani’s body was found by her uncle on Sunday, May 16 near the Pelican Harbor Marina on the 79th Street Causeway after she went for a run the night before and never returned home.

On Tuesday, police found a damaged gray sedan parked at an apartment building on NE Bayshore Court, just blocks from where the body was found.

The gray sedan belongs to Fimia, according to the police report, which states investigators found the car had damage to its passenger front end, windshield and right side, “consistent with injuries the victim sustained.” In addition, the report states, the damaged right front tire was found in the trunk. It had been replaced by the spare tire, and all of the hubcaps were missing.

The report also states, “several strands of treated hair (blue hair dye) were embedded in the windshield and passenger side mirror housing.” Diani had blue hair.

Fimia is being held without bond.

Meantime, her family and friends gathered Friday night at National Funeral Homes in Miami for her viewing.