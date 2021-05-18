MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officers with the Miami Police Department spent Tuesday afternoon checking out a gray sedan with front-end damage.

Chopper4 was over that car, where you could see damage on the right front side of that car and damage to the bottom right corner of the windshield.

The scene is off Dunham Boulevard and NE Bayshore Court, less than two miles from where a teen was found dead on the 79 Street Causeway.

Diani Gomez Sanchez was found dead near a marina.

The 16-year-old disappeared Saturday morning while out for a run.

Her uncle found her body a day later.

Police revealed Monday they believed she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Miami PD told CBS4 News they are not confirming if the car they took is connected to the teen killed.

The only thing the department did say is this is a “vehicle of interest in a case they are working.”