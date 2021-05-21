MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Bottoms up. Friday night into Saturday morning is the last time late night partiers on South Beach will be able to order a drink after 2:00 a.m., at least for now.

Last week, Miami Beach commissioners passed a resolution to roll back the last call for alcohol to 2 a.m. in the city’s Entertainment District effective May 22.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has led the charge to move up last call for alcohol from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. as part of an effort to decrease crime and rowdy behavior seen on the beach in recent months.

Restaurants, clubs and bars on Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue between 5th and 16th Streets are affected until December 8.

Critics say it targets some business owners and not others, especially since it does not include Washington Street.

The move prompted the iconic Clevelander Hotel to file a lawsuit over the last call and noise control measures.

The last call roll back isn’t permanent unless voters decide to make it permanent in November.