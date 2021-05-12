MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach commissioners have passed a resolution to not allow alcohol sales past 2 a.m. in the city’s entertainment district.

“An entertainment-only district has giving us something we just can’t control,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Gelber has led the charge to move up last call for alcohol from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. The move is part of the effort to decrease crime and the rowdy behavior seen on the beach in recent months.

“Seventy-five percent of the crime in our city, it’s south of Dade Boulevard. And then if you look closer than that, you’ll see the top five locations tend to be literally in the middle of this area from 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Collins and Ocean,” said Gelber.

The vote to change the last call passed four to three, with Gelber acting as the tiebreaker. But those in opposition don’t believe the effort will solve the issue

“We are addressing the problem in the wrong way,” said Commissioner David Richardson.

The change will create a 2 a.m. last call for restaurants, clubs and bars south of 16th Street on Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive, starting May 22 to December 8.

Critics of the bill say it targets some business owners and not others, especially since it does not include Washington Street.

Others like Commissioner Richardson add they are not confident the change will address the chaos that has been seen on South Beach.

“If I really believed closing at 2 a.m. these four bars that would be affected that I would improve public safety, I would standing right with you and giving my vote on that,” said Richardson. “But I don’t think it do with it.”