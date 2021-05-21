MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly two dozens of Miami police officers left Bayfront Park early Friday morning on a 120-mile memorial bike ride across the state.

The ride is part of Peace Officers Memorial Month, an observance that pays tribute to local, state, and federal peace officers who have passed away, or who have been disabled while in the line of duty.

Miami Police Officer Joe McCrink is leading the team on the “coast to coast” ride. In past years, he’s peddled for a purpose in September to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and for years, police officers and first responders have been hitting the road on their bikes riding hundreds of miles in honor of Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who lost her battle to cancer in 2013 when she was only 10 years old.

This year’s ride is a fundraiser in honor of Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson and all monies raised will be donated to the Police Officers Assistance Trust in his name. When they arrive in Naples Beach, Johnson’s family will be presented with a portrait on behalf of the Miami Police Department, the Fraternal Order of Police, Bicycle Response Team, and the artist himself, Jonny Castro.