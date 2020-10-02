MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Friday morning, Police Chief Jorge Colina tweeted about the passing of Officer Aubrey Johnson who had been with the department since 2015.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of a member of our @MiamiPD Family, Officer Aubrey Johnson who joined the department in 2015. Your brothers & sisters in blue will truly miss you! – Chief Jorge R. Colina pic.twitter.com/cCIEIVjYaf — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 2, 2020

Former Miami police spokesman Delrish Moss, who is currently a law enforcement captain with the Florida International University Police Department, tweeted out that Johnson passed away Thursday from an on-duty injury.

In deep sadness & disbelief I join countless others paying tribute. Officer Aubrey Johnson Jr., passed away today from line of duty injury. As you see from the picture, also Coach & mentor to children in Miami Police Athletic League. Sleep well Aubrey Johnson. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/5mZqTiO3MX — Delrish Moss (@Delrish_M) October 2, 2020

Johnson injured his foot chasing a suspect two weeks ago, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, which reports he called his mother Thursday evening and said he took medication and didn’t feel well.

His mother rushed to his home to check on him. An unconscious Johnson was taken to Jackson North Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the Herald.