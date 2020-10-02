BREAKING NEWSPresident Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Friday morning, Police Chief Jorge Colina tweeted about the passing of Officer Aubrey Johnson who had been with the department since 2015.

Former Miami police spokesman Delrish Moss, who is currently a law enforcement captain with the Florida International University Police Department, tweeted out that Johnson passed away Thursday from an on-duty injury.

Johnson injured his foot chasing a suspect two weeks ago, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, which reports he called his mother Thursday evening and said he took medication and didn’t feel well.

His mother rushed to his home to check on him. An unconscious Johnson was taken to Jackson North Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the Herald.

Comments