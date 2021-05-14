MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Trader Joe’s says they will allow fully-vaccinated customers to shop without a face covering, one of the first national retailers to amend their face mask policies in the wake of the CDC’s new guidance released Thursday.

The CDC’s new guidance says people who are fully vaccinated – meaning, they are two weeks past receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – can now drop their masks in most scenarios. However, the CDC also noted that masks will still be needed to use public transportation, on planes, in hospitals and doctor’s offices, and businesses that require them.

Trader Joe’s updated its policy Thursday to reflect the new guidance.

“We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping,” the grocery chain said in a statement on its website Friday.

Trader Joe’s is keeping many of its pandemic policies in place, such as wellness checks for employees and spacing people out within its stores, according to the company’s statement. The grocery chain will not request or require proof of vaccination from its customers, however, employees still have to wear masks at this time.

There are six Trader Joe locations in South Florida and 21 in the Florida.

Other retailers like Target and Costco will continue to require customers to wear a face covering while in their stores.

“Target will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review guidance from the CDC and evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests,” Target said on its website.

Costco’s website says that entry into one of their warehouses “will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield, or a more restrictive face covering if locally required.”

Publix Supermarkets CVS, Walgreens, and Home Depot do not appear to have adjusted the face mask policies they implemented last year.