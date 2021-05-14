MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix will no longer require customers to wear masks, if they are fully vaccinated, starting Saturday, May 15.

The company announced its updated policy on Friday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask wearing guidance stating fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks both outdoor and indoors, except when in healthcare settings, on public transportation, or in other areas where governments require masks.

Publix also said employees who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a maskl.

The updated statement on the Publix website reads, “In accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated individuals inside Publix stores unless required by a state or local order or ordinance. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store.”

The news comes as other retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Costco, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores have also made similar policy changes.

Walmart executives sent a letter to Walmart and Sam’s Club stores as well as supply chain facilities encouraging employees to get vaccinated. The letter stated as of Friday, “vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask,” while unvaccinated shoppers are asked to keep wearing masks in stores.

Employees who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to work without masks starting May 18, the letter said, adding that some workers may have to continue to wear masks for health or sanitation reasons.

However, stores like Target, Home Depot, CVS and Walgreens will continue to require customers to wear a face covering while in their stores.