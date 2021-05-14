MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Safety and security remains a huge focus on Miami Beach and to insure that continues police are already looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend.

“What we have seen with people who have come here from different parts of the country is there seems to be more aggression or a more confrontational attitude,” said Miami Beach police chief Richard Clements. Clements adds the change isn’t just on the beach, but police departments all across the country dealing with similar issues of people who are much, angrier.

Wednesday night, CBS4 reporter Bobeth Yates and photojournalist Ebenezer Mends got a first had experience of that aggression when they were attacked while working on a story about efforts to cut down on violence.

WATCH: Bobeth Yates report on attack

“It’s bad enough when they do it to us, when we’re just there trying to do our best to keep them safe and healthy but when they start turning it to people like yourself, or our hoteliers, or the restaurant industry, and for that matter even our residents, it’s even more alarming,” added Clements.

Two arrests were made in that attack.

Now, Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and Chief Clements says they are not just preparing for more people who are pent up from the pandemic, but for larger than normal crowds to descend to the beach.

“All of our officers will be working 24-hours a day for the entire duration of the weekend. We will have enhanced staffing on Thursday and Monday and the focus on that will be really making sure everyone is safe and number two, that they get home safely,” Clements added.

That plan includes partnering with other law enforcement agencies to increase their police presence and he adds that’s just the beginning.

“We will have units that are monitoring not only the causeway but the Fifth Street corridor. We will have units on Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue, and we will be having strict traffic enforcement. We also set up green zones around the neighborhoods with residential areas,” said Clements.