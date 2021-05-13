MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of two people, charged in the attack of a CBS4 News crew on South Beach, appeared in court on Thursday morning.

CBS4 reporter Bobeth Yates and photojournalist Ebenezer Mends were on South Beach reporting on the Miami Beach Commission passing a resolution to stop alcohol sales past 2 a.m. in the city’s entertainment district as a way to curb unruly behavior.

However, while working on the story for the 11pm newscast, Mends noticed a fight near 5 Street and Ocean Drive at around 9 p.m. Mends began recording, which prompted a group to come over and demand not to be filmed.

One man placed his hands on Mends’ camera as more people started to show up. Yates intervened once there were about five people surrounding Mends, telling them to back away and that Mends would not stop recording. Someone then knocked Mends’ camera down, causing damage.

Yates dialed police and she followed the people that harassed her and Mends.

WATCH: Bobeth Yates report on attack

Just a short time later, Mends’ camera was struck again by two different people before the crowd began to disperse.

At some point during the incident, Yates and Mends had what they believe was alcohol thrown at them.

“Just really shaken up. Been reporting for a very long time, don’t want to date myself, but about 20 years, and I’ve never been attacked like this on a story,” Yates recalled. “The ironic part was we were actually covering crime on South Beach.”

Police arrested 26 -year-old Billy Lee Bronner and 23-year-old Alysia Nicole Freed and charged them with criminal mischief and battery.

Thursday morning, a judge ordered a $6,500 bond for Freed.

Bronner has yet to appear in bond court.