FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — People are back in line, getting their COVID vaccination shots, a day after the CDC announced fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings, plus there are other incentives.

“I’m excited about it. I feel this is the next step in the right direction,” said speech therapist Rachael Greenberg. For her, it’s a game changer. “I’m a speech therapist. So specifically working on their speech and language, they need to be able to see me. I need to be able to see them. So, I’m very excited about this,” she said.

Kiera Diioia, 15-years-old, got the shot at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale. For her family, this allows them to travel again and means she can drop the mask when she’s fully vaccinated.

“I think it’s wonderful. At school I hate having to sit around wearing a mask. I can’t hear anyone,” Diioia said.

The hope is that the new, less restrictive, mask guidelines will push more people to get vaccinated.

At Miami-Dade College North Campus, numbers are up. Much of that is from South American tourists. Some come, bags in tow, excited to get the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It’s very simple, it’s fast, it’s really amazing. We are on vacation right now; we came from South America. A friend told us about the vaccination location,” said Adrian Ruiz who’s visiting from Paraguay.

In Fort Lauderdale, the city is hoping to entice people with their “Take Your Shot” campaign.

“With the return of many events to the city of Fort Lauderdale, we thought it would be ideal to bring the shots to where the people are,” said Fort Lauderdale spokesman Mike Jachles.

First up is a concert at Huizenga Plaza. Anyone who uses the pop-up vaccination site will get some swag.

“At Huizenga Plaza for the Shane Duncan concert Friday night, Funky Buddha Brewery will be there with coupons for adults, any adult getting a shot will get a coupon to Funky Buddha Brewery,” Jachles said.

The city also plans pop up vaccination sites at the FTL Art Walk on May 29th and at the Carter Park Jams the first week in June.

Leaders are working with retailers and grocery stories, hoping to offer gift cards at future events.