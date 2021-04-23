MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Social distancing requirements and limited capacity rules are being eased on Miami-Dade County transit vehicles.

Starting Sunday, April 25, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Public Works will increase the number of riders on its Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover vehicles.

Drivers on a regular 40-foot Metrobus will allow 36 passengers, and the larger 60-foot articulated buses will allow 57 passengers. Some seats will continue to be blocked off for riders’ safety. If a bus reaches capacity, operators will call a supervisor to dispatch another bus.

Metrorail will increase capacity to 50 passengers per train car, and Metromover trains will allow for 35 passengers per vehicle. Operators will continue to monitor Metrorail and Metromover loads and make adjustments as needed.

Face masks remain a requirement while riding on and waiting for transit vehicles.

“Easing capacity limits on our buses and trains is an important step forward to improve service to our riders, as we work to safely move our economy forward,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am incredibly proud that we have administered over 1 million vaccine doses in Miami-Dade, a milestone in our efforts to protect our community.” She also reminds residents and visitors to keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, stay home if sick, and get vaccinated. She said vaccinations are “our most important tool to finally put the pandemic behind us.”

However, a decrease in vaccination demand is leading two major South Florida hospital systems to end their vaccination programs.

Broward Health is ending its first dose vaccine program on Friday, April 23. It said it will continue to vaccinate scheduled individuals over the coming weeks and play a role in future vaccinations and COVID-19 care as needed.

Since their vaccine program began, Broward Health has administered more than 100,000 vaccinations to caregivers and the community.

Jackson Health System also announced it was ending their vaccination program. They will stop providing first shots to the public after April 30. Anyone who receives the first shot at Jackson is guaranteed a second dose, with those appointments continuing through May 21.

Since administering its first shot on December 15, 2020, Jackson Health has vaccinated more than 167,000 people and administered a total of 301,000 Pfizer doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available are available to all adults 18 and older. Young adults, ages 16-17, are also eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine if accompanied by a parent or guardian.