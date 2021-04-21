MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With an increase in access to COVID-19 vaccination shots in Miami-Dade and a decrease in demand for appointments at their three vaccination sites, Jackson Health System has decided to end their vaccination program.

“In the first months, we were providing an overwhelming share of our community’s volume. Thankfully, coordination among federal, state, local, and private stakeholders has dramatically expanded access across Miami-Dade. As a result, we have seen a decrease in demand,” said Carlos A. Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System.

Jackson Health said they will stop providing first shots to the public after April 30. Anyone who receives the first shot at Jackson is guaranteed a second dose, with those appointments continuing through May 21 at their three vaccine locations: Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, Jackson South Medical Center, and North Dade Health Center.

Since administering its first shot on December 15, 2020, Jackson Health has been a leading provider of the potentially lifesaving vaccine in Miami-Dade. It has vaccinated more than 167,000 people and administering a total of 301,000 Pfizer doses.