MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF is hitting the road for its second game of the season against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, April 24.

The matchup will be the third time in Club history that Inter Miami has taken on Philadelphia. It is Philadelphia’s 2021 season home opener at Subaru Park.

The two teams first met in July 2020 and again in September 2020.

Five players may be eligible to make their Inter Miami debuts in Saturday’s showdown – Edison Azcona, Drake Callender, Dylan Castanheira, Ryan Shawcross and Felipe Valencia.

The team will be debuting the Club’s 2021 secondary jersey, “La Palma.”

In its home opener against the LA Galaxy, Inter Miami fell 2-3 in front of a limited capacity sold-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Forwards Robbie Robinson and Gonzalo Higuaín scored the team’s first goals of the 2021 season in the match against the LA Galaxy. It was Robinson’s first professional goal.

Philadelphia will come into this weekend’s game following a scoreless draw against 2020 MLS champions Columbus Crew in their first matchup of the 2021 regular season.

The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and you can watch it on CBS4.