By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Inter Miami CF, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored two goals, Sacha Kljestan added another and the LA Galaxy rallied to beat Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Kljestan bent a left-footer around a defender and off the near post to break a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute. It was the 35-year-old’s first goal since 2019 for Orlando City.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Miami a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time.

Gonzalo Higuain ran onto a long, arcing ball by Rodolfo Pizarro from beyond midfield and tapped it to Robinson, who put away a first-timer.

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) celebrates after an asset on a goal scored by forward Robbie Robinson during the first half of an MLS soccer match against LA Galaxy, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Chicharito, who played 12 games for the Galaxy last season, scored his first MLS goal — ripping a left-footer from the corner of the 6-yard box between the legs of goalkeeper John McCarthy — to make it 1-all in the 62nd minute.

Higuain put Miami back in front when he converted from the penalty spot in the 68th, but Chicharito tapped in a rebound from point-blank range in the 72nd minute.

