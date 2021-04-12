MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is no longer under a curfew.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced last week she is lifting the curfew, effective Monday, April 12, due to an increase in vaccinations, plus declining hospitalization and death rates.
The curfew went into effect last year at the start of the pandemic.
Despite the lifting of the curfew, Mayor Levine Cava is still urging all Miami-Dade County residents and visitors to continue to wear a mask, socially distance and stay home when they are sick to stop the spread.
The number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Miami-Dade County has reached nearly 943,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.