MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that she will lift the countywide curfew next Monday, April 12.
A month ago, Levine Cava announced the curfew could be lifted by April 5, if the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate average is at or below 5.5 percent.
However, the County's 14-day positivity rate was 6.41% on Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Miami-Dade County has reached more than 795,000 and should increase significantly now that Floridians 18 and over can get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine while 16-and-17-year olds can get the Pfizer shot.
Miami-Dade County’s curfew will remain in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. for one more week.