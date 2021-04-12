MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big changes this morning at Hard Rock Stadium in the race to vaccinate.

“We are seeing the vaccine numbers increase and starting Monday this will be a no appointment site. So you can get your Pfizer vaccine without an appointment,” said Florida Public Information Office Deployment Team spokesman Mike Jachles.

The site has expanded its operating hours for Florida residents. It’s now open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“We are planning on doing three thousand first dose Pfizer vaccine every day and almost two thousand second dose Pfizer vaccines, “ said Jachles.

Those getting their second shot must bring their CDC shot card and Florida government ID.

While you don’t need an appointment at the Hard Rock Stadium site, those interested in getting a shot are urged to pre-register at commvax.patientportalfl.com.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds can get the Pfizer vaccine there, but they must come with a parent or guardian.

“You also must have a birth certificate or legal documentation to show that you are the parent and you must show identification of the child,” said Jachles.

The parent or guardian must remain in the vehicle with the teen the entire time on site.

Seasonal residents seeking a vaccination must provide a copy of two of the following that shows proof of residential address:

A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet, or residential rental or lease agreement.

One proof of residential address from the season resident’s parent, step-parent or legal guardian, or another person with whom the seasonal resident resides and a statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.

A utility hook-up or work order dated within 60 days before registration.

A utility bill, not more than 2 months old.

Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old.

Mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old.

Jachles said Tuesday will be the final day of Cutler Bay and Hadley Park second dose Pfizer spoke sites. Those seeking their second dose will have to go to Miami Dade College North Campus moving forward.

Vaccines are also available at these locations.

The Hard Rock Stadium site continues to do COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m., seven days a week.