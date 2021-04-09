MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Johnson & Johnson one dose COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be very popular at the FEMA-supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus.

On Wednesday, as of 3:30 p.m., the FEMA sites had administered 4,008 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 2,716 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday, the site switched to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only for those seeking their first dose and continued to administer the Pfizer vaccine to those who showed up for their second shot.

This morning, the Miami-Dade College North Campus site had a line of cars stretching onto NW 27th Avenue and hundreds of people waited in line for shots.

Since the age dropped to 18 and up, demand has been high. “I showed up at the Miami-Dade College, waited in the car line, went through an air conditioned waiting room and got my shot,” said 24-year-old Tyeesha Smith.

As soon as she became eligible, she got her shot.

“Most of my family is now vaccinated, because of their age I felt it was right that I would go ahead and get my vaccination,” she said.

Ted Fernandez is 23. He came as quickly as he could too.

“Is actually got in an Uber this morning, thinking I’d just be dropped off. I didn’t know the whole car line would be happening. I convinced my Uber driver to get the vaccine. He’s finishing up right now,” he said.

He’s happy he got the “one and done” Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “I got the Johnson & Johnson just knowing with work and school, the chances of coming back for the second one were not very good,” he said.

The FEMA sites as well as Hard Rock Stadium report record days with all adults now eligible.

Monday hit a high of 10,193 vaccinations. Tuesday was even higher at more than 10,200.

“We’re able to process about 600 vaccines an hour, that’s quite a significant number,” said spokesman Mike Jachles. “There’s really no rush to come out first thing in the morning.”

“I am so pleased with our community and the people wanting and recognizing the value of these vaccines in protecting them and our community,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease expert at Florida International University. She’s encouraged seeing so many young people rolling up their sleeves. “They recognize that it’s serious and I applaud them not only are they taking care of themselves but their actions are helping to take care of their loved ones who may be more vulnerable than they are,” Dr. Marty said.

As of Monday, people 18 and older can get any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. Those 16 and 17 years old are only eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Those under 18 will not be able to get a shot at the Miami Dade College site because of the switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for first doses.

Vaccines are also available at these locations.