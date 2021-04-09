MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just one day after Florida filed a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC to demand cruise ships be allowed to begin sailing immediately, cruise executives along with local politicians, and hospitality and tourism industry leaders are holding a news conference at PortMiami on Friday afternoon.

The group will be discussing the new CDC guidelines for cruises which were issued on April 2.

That guidance says fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. It also issued more technical details around its conditional plan to allow cruise ships in U.S. ports, but it did not say when cruise lines could resume sailing.

Cruise ships in U.S. ports have been blocked from operating since a no-sail order was issued in March 2020, after COVID-19 outbreaks on several cruise ships around the world.

Despite the new guidance, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky still urged caution and said she would “advocate against general travel overall” given the rising number of infections.

“All the cruise lines are working toward the best protocols,” Richard Fain, CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, said.

The company’s CEO says they have stepped up safety measures in other parts of the world, and it is working.

“The Royal Caribbean group alone has carried over 100,000 guests, and of that, we’ve only had 10 cases,” Fain said.

So, what’s next? The CDC says the next phase could include simulated voyages where crew members can practice safety protocols with volunteers.

The industry hopes they could set sail again by mid-July.

Florida is the nation’s cruise capital with three of the world’s busiest ports: PortMiami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral.