MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is filing a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC demanding that cruise ships be opened immediately, he announced on Thursday.

“We believe that it is time for us to vindicate the state’s rights and the rights of the state in court and also vindicate the livelihoods of the tens of thousands of Floridians who depend on this industry,” said Gov. DeSantis during a news conference at PortMiami. “Help is on the way. We’re going to keep at this until we finally get it open.”

Florida is at the heart of the U.S. cruise industry, with PortMiami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral among the busiest ports in the world. Millions of passengers pass through in a typical year. It’s worth billions of dollars for the state’s economy.

“We don’t believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data,” said the governor.

When it comes to unemployment, Florida is below the national average but Miami-Dade County’s unemployment average is “way higher than the state average and higher than even the national average,” said DeSantis. He blames the no-sail order.

“The main reason for that is because the federal government and the CDC has locked down this industry for over a year. This is not reasonable. This is not rational.”

DeSantis is working with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in filing the lawsuit to lift the no-sail order which has been in place since March of 2020.

The move has cost the state more than $3.2 billion in revenue in just the first six months of the pandemic, cruise industry executives said during a recent meeting with the governor.

The CDC said last week it will not lift the order before November.