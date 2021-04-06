MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big change at one of Miami-Dade’s biggest COVID-19 vaccination sites.

As of Tuesday, the FEMA-supported site will be only administering the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to those seeking their first dose.

On Monday, the age eligibility dropped to those 18 and older. They can receive the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine can be given to those 16 and up. Those under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

Those under 18 will not be able to get a shot at the Miami Dade College site because of the switch to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Unlike the large supply of the Pfizer vaccine, there will only be 3,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine administered per day at the Miami Dade College site. The switch to the one-dose vaccine will help make the process more efficient.

“It will help streamline it and basically it gives us double the capacity because we are not accommodating second dose shots. We are able to do first dose shots, a one-time visit, and it helps cut down on the traffic and helps get more shots out there,” said Jachles.

Anyone scheduled to receive their second shot at Miami Dade College North should come later in the day due to the expected high first dose turnout. Regardless of their second shot appointment time, they will still get it later in the day.

Hard Rock Stadium will be administering Pfizer vaccines, but the site is by appointment only.

Floridians can register for an appointment by calling: 866-201-6313, or 844-252-2003 for TTY users. Pre-registration can also be done by going to myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.

