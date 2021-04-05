MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another big step in Florida’s race to vaccinate.

As of Monday, April 5th, everyone 18 and older in the state is eligible for a shot. Also, 16 and 17-year-olds can get the Pfizer vaccine.

“Sixteen and 17-year-olds will be able to get the vaccines with the following conditions: You must be accompanied by your parent or legal guardian and they must have proof that they are your parent or guardian. It can be a birth certificate or a court document. Guardian or parents must also remain with their child through the whole entire process,” said Mike Jachles, vaccination site spokesman.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only available for those over the age of 18.

Starting on Tuesday, the FEMA-funded site at Miami Dade College’s North Campus will only be administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines to individuals coming to get their first dose. So Monday is the only day 16 and 17-year-olds can get the shot there.

Anyone receiving their second shot at MDC North should come later in the day due to the expected first dose turnout. Regardless of their second shot appointment time, they will still get it later in the day.

Hard Rock Stadium will be administering Pfizer vaccines, but the site is by appointment only.

Floridians can register for an appointment by calling: 866-201-6313, or 844-252-2003 for TTY users. Pre-registration can also be done by going to myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.

Vaccines are also available at these locations.