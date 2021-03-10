MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The federally-funded, state-run vaccination site at Miami Dade College’s North Campus is now enforcing the state’s eligibility guidelines after two days of allowing people who did not meet the requirements to get a shot.

CBS4’s Brooke Shafer said Wednesday morning staffers at the registration tent held up a sheet of paper detailing who was eligible and asked those who were not to leave the line. Some decided to stick around hoping later in the day they would bend the rules.

The staffers were also calling out the names of those who were eligible and pulling them out of the line to get their shot.

One woman said she left Orlando at 2 a.m. and drove down to get in line. She said she’s frustrated after learning that the state requirements were now being enforced.

On Tuesday, the site was forced to shut down nearly two hours early due to high demand.

CBS4 spoke with nurses as they were leaving, asking if they ran out of supply. They were not told anything about supply, but they were instructed to go home and told they were done for the day.

This came after a day of long lines, winding down several blocks.

People spoke of wait times of two, four, even six hours to get to the parking lot.

Silvia Zambrano said she was grateful to make it in before the cutoff time.

“You have no idea the relief I feel inside,” she said. “Because my husband and I, we were so worried.”

She brought a doctor’s note with her to get her vaccine.

“We were here before, like two days before, and we couldn’t,” she explained. “But with the note from the doctor, thank God, we did.”

Some who were outside the state eligibility guidelines said they were able to get the vaccine and all they needed was their identification.

“Just my driver’s license,” said Leo Fonseca, who came down from Orlando.

On Tuesday during a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the seemingly loosened criteria.

DeSantis explained it is a federally-funded site, but he felt the elderly and those with medical conditions needed priority.

“If you’re under 50 years old and you don’t have a co-morbidity, you’re at a very low risk, and I would just say that vaccine would probably be better off for elderly people,” he said.

The site is supposed to be following the Governor’s criteria on who can get the vaccine. That includes anyone 65 and older, law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older, all teachers and child care workers, people 18 and older with a medical condition who bring a doctor’s note or a signed Department of Health form.

The temporary federal sites in Sweetwater at Ronselli Park and Florida City at the Youth Center close after Wednesday and move to different locations.

One is in Miami Springs at the Miami Springs Community Center.

The other is in North Miami Beach at the Allen Park Community Center.

They will be open from March 11 to March 17.

They will both be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no appointment needed.