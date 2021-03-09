MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As part of a national effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved populations, the pop-up locations which are connected to the main hub at Miami-Dade College North Campus, are moving.
These federally-funded but state-run satellite locations, are connected to hubs across the state. They deliver about 500 shots a day while their bigger main hub counterparts, deliver about 3,000 shots a day.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida
All are first-come, first-serve. You don’t need an appointment.
The two satellite locations are currently located:
- Sweetwater: Ronselli Park Youth Center at 250 SW 114th Ave.
- Florida City: Youth Activity Center at 650 NW 5th Ave.
They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Wednesday, March 10.READ MORE: At Miami Dade College Vaccination Site, Some Who Are Not Eligible Got A Shot
On Thursday, March 11, they will move to:
- North Miami Beach: Allen Park Community Center: 1770 NE 162nd St.
- Miami Springs: Miami Springs Community Center: 1401 Westward Dr.
They will remain at these two new locations from March 11 until March 17.
Satellite sites will change locations every three to seven days.MORE NEWS: New CDC Guidelines For Those Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Who is eligible at satellite locations and primary hub at Miami-Dade College North Campus?
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Persons 65 years of age and older
- Health care personnel with direct contact to patients
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years and older
- Firefighters 50 years and older
- K-12 school employees who are 18 years and older
- Anyone 18 and older who is deemed “extremely vulnerable,” with a signed physician’s certification form
- Anyone 18 and older with a doctor’s note deeming them “extremely vulnerable.”
There are also primary hubs and satellite locations in Orange County, Duval County, and Hillsborough County.
- For more information visit www.floridadisaster.org/Vaccine.