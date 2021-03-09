MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As part of a national effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved populations, the pop-up locations which are connected to the main hub at Miami-Dade College North Campus, are moving.

These federally-funded but state-run satellite locations, are connected to hubs across the state. They deliver about 500 shots a day while their bigger main hub counterparts, deliver about 3,000 shots a day.

All are first-come, first-serve. You don’t need an appointment.

The two satellite locations are currently located:

Sweetwater: Ronselli Park Youth Center at 250 SW 114th Ave.

Florida City: Youth Activity Center at 650 NW 5th Ave.

They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Wednesday, March 10.

On Thursday, March 11, they will move to:

North Miami Beach: Allen Park Community Center: 1770 NE 162nd St.

Miami Springs: Miami Springs Community Center: 1401 Westward Dr.

They will remain at these two new locations from March 11 until March 17.

Satellite sites will change locations every three to seven days.

Who is eligible at satellite locations and primary hub at Miami-Dade College North Campus?

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Persons 65 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct contact to patients

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years and older

Firefighters 50 years and older

K-12 school employees who are 18 years and older

Anyone 18 and older who is deemed “extremely vulnerable,” with a signed physician’s certification form

There are also primary hubs and satellite locations in Orange County, Duval County, and Hillsborough County.