MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Make today, which is 305 Day, a home run with tickets to experience Marlins baseball live at Marlins Park this season.

Single-game tickets are now on sale at Marlins.com/Tickets.

Fans can purchase tickets for Marlins home games taking place between April 1 and June 30.

The attendance-challenged Marlins are limiting crowds initially to about 25% of capacity. That would mean a maximum of about 9,300 spectators in the 37,446-seat ballpark.

The Marlins, like the rest of MLB, didn’t allow fans during the 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marlins averaged about 10,000 fans in 2018 and 2019, the first two seasons that CEO Derek Jeter’s group owned the team. They finished last in the majors in attendance both years and ranked last in the National League 14 out of 15 seasons through 2019.

Meantime, the Marlins are playing the Houston Astros on Friday at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter in spring training action.