MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s March 5 and that means it’s time to celebrate the Magic City. That’s because March 5 is also known as 305 Day in Miami.

305 Day was created by the founders of 3:05 Cafecito, the “official” coffee break time of the Magic City. It’s become a viral social media trend that celebrates 305 Day as an unofficial holiday honoring Miami’s unique culture and flavor.

You can celebrate by getting deals from some of your favorite restaurants, but first the Miami Dolphins are also getting in on the celebration.

They’ll be hosting several fan popup events across Miami over the course of the day today to help celebrate the occasion.

According to the Dolphins website, the team will be providing “special offers and giveaways” at several locations in Allapatah, Brickell, Doral, Wynwood and Overtown.

Download the mobile 305 Fan Pass to find out more details and times.

There are numerous restaurants providing 305 Day deals including Pollo Tropical, Pincho, Della Bowls, Vicky Bakery, Kush Hialeah and Night Owl Cookies just to name a few.

The official 305 Day website has a complete guide to celebrate at 305Day.miami.

305 DAY aims to unite the community through events, small business promotions, and civic engagement all while celebrating our culture.