MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very busy second day of operation at the FEMA-funded, state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus.

No appointments are necessary for the walk-up site which saw lines form early.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Robinson, who has underlying health conditions, said he didn’t mind waiting in line. He said the shot was a breeze.

“I didn’t even notice when they did it. Once I looked back, I asked if she was still going and she was done. They were very good,” he said.

At the close of the day, the site had administered 2,800 vaccinations, of which Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine.

The site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patricia Rowe made it just in time before they closed.

“I am very very happy, being that I am at a higher risk than most people,” she said.

Rowe, a cancer patient, said she’s been anxious to get inoculated.

The day also came with some confusion, especially throughout the morning, when some people were turned away because they didn’t have a required medical form.

The site is only open to people 65 and older, teachers and child care workers of all ages, firefighters and police officers 50 and up, anyone 18 and older with a completed medical exemption form.

Anyone under 65 with underlying conditions can get a shot as long as they complete a Florida Department of Health medical exemption form, which allows their physician to certify that they’re extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. A doctor’s note will no longer suffice.

Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management said people with a medical condition must have this Department of Health form filled out by their doctor.

“If you received your first vaccine and you are under 65 with that doctor’s note at another site, you will need to go to FEMA supported site or a pharmacy to get your second vaccine. So it is very important that you make sure that you get the same vaccine,” he said.

Three thousand shots a day will be available at the MDC site.

“There are no vaccines left over. That is a common misconception. We have the allotment, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes logistics when we are moving vaccines from one site to another. So by mid-day if one site appears to be underperforming, we will take those vaccines and make sure that they are deployed to another site” said Jachles.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella and other elected and community leaders will visit the MDC site on Friday to spread the word about expanded vaccine availability and encourage eligible community members to get vaccinated.

There are also two smaller FEMA-funded clinics with about 500 shots a day each.

One is in Sweetwater at 250 SW 114th Avenue, the other is in Florida City at 650 NW 5th Avenue. No appointments are needed at either of these sites which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the Sweetwater site administered 298 shots while the Florida City site administered 197 shots.