MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix will soon start administering COVID=19 vaccinations at its 136 pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward.

People aged 65 and old can make appointments beginning on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 a.m. through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix will begin the Miami-Dade and Broward vaccinations on Monday, March 1st. When that gets underway, all 730 Publix pharmacies in the state will be administering vaccinations.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments.

Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.

Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted by any variations in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

“People that usually come to Publix will now feel more comfortable when they come to get their groceries and just get their vaccine,” said Publix customer Robert Viscoya.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals at no cost. Those with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. People without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Related: What You Need To Know About Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Florida