MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From Las Olas to Wynwood, crowds at many area restaurants and bars were smaller than expected Super Bowl Sunday. And many of those who were out and about were taking extra precautions

“We’re worried, we’re all professionals but we made sure we took the necessary steps and precautions to protect ourselves,” said Saundra Bullard, who was at dinner with friends.

Bullard and friends were not alone.

“I would be nervous about going somewhere that’s way too packed and indoors but as you can see we’re sitting out doors,” said Miami resident Yaseen.

Still, there were some not concerned at all with the dangers of the pandemic, and they left caution to the wind.

“I probably already had it so I’m not worried,” said Elizabeth Munura, who was in line to go into a Wynwood club.

“I wanna have fun. I’m vaccinated, so I’m good,” added Ashley Arias, another Wynwood patron.

And in historic Overtown, organizers used to big game as a way to bring the community together, setting up a socially distant watch party at the historic Lyric Theatre.

“We are reviving Overtown. We’re bringing Overtown back. Overtown used to be the cultural entertainment of the South and we’re coming back, so this is consistent with that goal,” said Neil Shiver, the executive director of the Southeast Overtown CRA.