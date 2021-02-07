MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a solemn day at the Hard Rock Stadium, as hundreds came to pay tribute to FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin.

Alfin and special agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in an ambush on Tuesday, while executing a federal search warrant at a Sunrise home.

“Today we say goodbye to two special agents,” said Father James Quinn.

Alfin’s casket, draped with an American flag, was brought into the stadium around 2 p.m. Sunday.

In the seats were family, friends, law enforcement and FBI agents from across the nation.

“His legacy is one of passion, dedication and principle,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The 36-year-old was a New York native and started his FBI career in the Albany, New York office in 2009. He was assigned to the Miami office in 2017, investigating crimes against children for more than six years.

“Bravery is what ultimately is required to become a special agent. I am confident Laura would say they were cut from the same patriotic cloth,” said Wray.

Wray said Special Agents Alfin and Schwartzenberger, who was honored on Saturday, were best friends on and off the field. They made an extraordinary team, he said.

“Two best friends who shared the same passion and determination and despite all they witnessed in their careers, the same sense of optimism and hope that comes from work that matters. Two of the very best the FBI had to offer. It is heartbreaking,” said Wray.

“You put the lives of others before yours,” said Denis Alfin, Daniel’s brother.

Alfin was not just a devoted FBI agent, but a man who loved his family and loved life, said his brother Denis.

“Daniel was proud. I will always remember the small memories. Growing up together, singing in the car, him raising his son. While we say goodbye to his body, we will never say goodbye to his soul,” he said.