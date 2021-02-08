MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a soggy start across South Florida as showers moved across our region.
The rain chance isn’t high today, but we have the potential for passing showers throughout the day. It will be warm and humid in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday night patchy fog is expected to develop and lows will be in the low 70s.
Our temperatures remain above average this week and we stay warm.
Lows will be in the low 70s in the morning hours. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Late week and into the weekend the rain chance increases a little.
We continue with the warmth with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and on Sunday for Valentine’s day.