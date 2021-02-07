MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man fatally shot a woman in front of a police officer and then was also fatally shot Saturday, authorities said.
While the officer fired at the suspect, it wasn’t immediately known if he was killed by the officer or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser.
The officer responded to a report of gunshots and a woman screaming and arrived to find the man with a gun. The suspect then shot the woman, Rieser said.
The deputy wasn’t injured and was placed on administrative leave under department policy, Rieser said.
The department didn’t release the names of the officer, the shooter or the woman killed.
