MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A memorial service was held Saturday afternoon for slain FBI Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at Hard Rock Stadium.
Friends, family, and fellow FBI agents were on hand to remember Schwartzenberger.
Schwartzenberger and Agent Daniel Alfin died early Tuesday when they went to serve a warrant at the Water Terrace Apartments in Sunrise. Three other agents were wounded. The gunman, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, later killed himself.
Schwartzenberger leaves behind a husband and two young boys.
A GoFundMe was set up for the Schwartzenberger family.
The FBI Agents Association Membership Assistance Fund has set up a GoFundMe page for the families of both agents. They have set a goal of $500,000.
Trending On CBSMiami.com
‘This Pillow Fight Just Got Very Real’: David Hogg Starting Pillow Company To Rival MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Major Shakeup For Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Administration
Neighbor Describes FBI Shooting Suspect David Huber As A ‘Loner’ Who Once Pulled A Gun On Pest Control Worker
“Special Agents Schwartzenberger and Alfin devoted their careers to capturing criminals who sexually abuse children. These selfless warriors fought day in and day out to protect innocent children who cannot fight to protect themselves. Crimes against children is a violation so dark that most people are afraid to talk about, and only the strongest among us can handle it,” said Jesse Kranz who organized the fundraiser.
Agent Daniel Alfin will be honored on Sunday at 2 p.m. That service will be closed to the public.