MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police have called in reinforcement after a recent spate of violence.
In a rare, yet highly visible move, detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, and some federal agencies, are patrolling Ocean Drive and the entertainment district.
The extra show of force is a response to several recent incidents, including last Sunday night, when a fight led to three people getting shot outside a restaurant on Washington Avenue.
Even with many spring break activities canceled, Miami Beach police say they are still expecting crowds and say they will be ready.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says they are taking action.
“We are going to have dozens of more police officers enforcing every ordinance we have. All the signs coming in here will let people know they are going to be arrested if they misbehave.”