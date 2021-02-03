TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the distribution program with Publix as well as partnerships with faith-based groups will expand as more shipments of the COVID vaccine come in.
“This week we will be visiting another 30 places of worship and partnering with more than 150 faith-based communities at various locations. Still a lot of African American churches. Also gonna be at a synagogue. I know some synagogues in South Florida,” he said. “So really it is gonna be a whole mosaic of faith-based community coming together to help vaccinate our senior citizens.”
Meanwhile, state officials are calling for an audit after more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were reported damaged last week in Palm Beach County due to equipment failure.
The audit must be completed by Feb. 12.