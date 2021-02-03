MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the first press conference since Tuesday morning’s tragic shooting, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro shared his profound sympathies and condolences for the families of the agents killed.

A truly shaken Piro called Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger heroes.

“It takes an incredibly special person to answer the call and do the heroic work of an FBI special agent. It requires self-sacrifice. It requires putting oneself in harm’s way not once, but again and again,” he said. “Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do to keep the American people safe.”

Alfin, 36, was assigned to Miami in 2017, working in the Crimes Against Children division.

He was a part of an investigation that brought down the world’s largest child pornography websites in the world.

He was quoted in an FBI article capturing his dedication:

“It’s the same with any criminal violation: As they get smarter, we adapt, we find them. It’s a cat-and-mouse game, except it’s not a game. Kids are being abused, and it’s our job to stop that.”

Alfin’s brother is a sergeant with the Coral Springs Police Department and his sister-in-law is with Pembroke Pines PD.

Schwartzenberger, 43, also served in the Crimes Against Children unit.

When she wasn’t involved in an investigation, she mentored at Rockway Elementary School, teaching cyber safety and law studies. She was the ultimate professional and took her responsibilities seriously. In 2013, she spoke to CBS4 about catching those who exploit others.

“Extortion is a form of exploitation in which the perpetrator uses coercion in which to obtain sexual images or videos, money, or even sex from the victim. The victim can be an adult, could be a teenager, or could be a child,” she said.

Alfin is survived by his wife and one child, while Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.

Three other FBI agents were injured while serving a search warrant at the Reflections development at 10100 Reflections Boulevard West.

Two are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center, while the third did not require hospitalization.

The FBI has confirmed the gunman is dead.