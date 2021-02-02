MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Joe Biden expressed his condolences Tuesday evening for the loved ones of the two special FBI agents killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant.

Here’s what the president had to say from the Oval Office:

“Our hearts go out to the families of the special agents.”

“I was briefed on this tragedy earlier today and I know the FBI is gathering info on what happened. I can only imagine how these families are feeling today.”

The fallen federal agents were identified as Special Agent Daniel Alfin, 36, and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43.

Special Agent Schwartzenberger had been with the FBI since 2005. She is survived by her husband and two children.

CBS 4 spoke with her in 2013 about a Brinks robbery and she often did interviews dealing with crimes against children.

Alfin had been an agent since 2009. He focused on catching cyber criminals preying on children. He is survived by his wife and one child.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger were the 36th and 37th FBI agents to die in the line of duty.