By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A deadly mystery in Fort Lauderdale after police found the body of a man inside a car who had been shot to death.

Police were called to a home on NW 19th Avenue after a driver almost crashed into it. When officers arrived, they found the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have called the death a homicide and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

