FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A deadly mystery in Fort Lauderdale after police found the body of a man inside a car who had been shot to death.
Police were called to a home on NW 19th Avenue after a driver almost crashed into it. When officers arrived, they found the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police have called the death a homicide and are working to determine what led to the shooting.
