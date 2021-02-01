MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have identified the suspected gunman who shot three people in South Beach and now the search is on to find him.

The suspect is Keshawn McLean. Police say McLean is wanted for opening fire just 8:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 700 block of Washington Avenue.

At a news conference on Monday, Miami Beach police say it apparently started with a disagreement between two parties and one man opened fire.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements says he’s making changes to provide better security on the beach.

“We will be looking for different staffing plans and staffing components for our patrol division and our police department to see if we can go ahead and enhance their performance in terms of being in all places at all times. It’s best that we can in order to deal with the expectations our residents have,” said Clements. “They deserve the right to be safe here and it’s our job to make that happen and quite frankly people like this walking around don’t make it safe. We need to do a better job and we’re going to do a better job.”

Two men and a woman were injured in the shooting.

The two men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one was listed as stable, the other was in critical condition. The woman, who had been grazed by a bullet, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

“The bullets were ricocheting off trees, telephone poles, you could hear the impacts on the cement. It was very scary,” said one witness.

Cellphone video captured the shooting. In the video, a man in front of The Licking restaurant walks forward and appears to be yelling at someone when a man in front of him starts shooting.

Video: Shooting in South Beach last night on Washington Ave. Three people shot, one is critically hurt. Miami Beach pd is looking for a dark colored SUV, possibly a Jaguar, that drove away from the scene. (📹 from Instagram: BluePrint Marketing Group) @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/EXesjBz8rx — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) February 1, 2021

People inside the restaurant hid under tables when they heard the shooting outside.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jaguar.

If you know Keshawn McLean or know where he is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or contact them online at crimestoppersmiami.com/.