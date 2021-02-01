  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Pregnant Woman Shot

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A pregnant was hospitalized early Monday morning after being shot while driving on I-95 in Broward County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 30-year-old woman was the passenger in a silver Mercedes heading northbound on I-95 just north of Hallandale Beach Blvd.  FHP says a silver Chevy SUV approached them from the right side and shot multiple times into the Mercedes around 1:00 a.m.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 31-year-old man, swerved to the left and entered the express lanes to avoid the SUV. He then pulled up in the left shoulder and stopped to call police.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

The pregnant passenger was hit one time on the right thigh and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The silver Chevy SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95 without stopping.

CBSMiami.com Team