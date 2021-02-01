HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A pregnant was hospitalized early Monday morning after being shot while driving on I-95 in Broward County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 30-year-old woman was the passenger in a silver Mercedes heading northbound on I-95 just north of Hallandale Beach Blvd. FHP says a silver Chevy SUV approached them from the right side and shot multiple times into the Mercedes around 1:00 a.m.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 31-year-old man, swerved to the left and entered the express lanes to avoid the SUV. He then pulled up in the left shoulder and stopped to call police.
The pregnant passenger was hit one time on the right thigh and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The silver Chevy SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95 without stopping.