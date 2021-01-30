MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police said a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon at an Ocean Drive Restaurant.
Police said they received a call of a firearm discharge at 2:20 p.m. in the area of 101 Ocean Drive.
When police and fire units responded to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.
The man, who was not identified by police, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Trump’s Return
- Miami-Dade PD Needs Help Finding 12-Year-Old Jazmine Brown & 13-Year-Old Markevia Wright
- Amber Alert Canceled After Missing Homestead Girls Found
- Florida Commissioner Refuses To Quit After Pence Comments, ‘He’ll Face Pitchforks And Torches For Failing To Overturn The Presidential Election’
Detectives said the injured man was uncooperative and told police he was at a table in a restaurant when someone’s gun was fired.
The man told police he was not interested in cooperating with authorities and signed a refusal to prosecute form.
No further information was immediately available.