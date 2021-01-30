MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police said a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon at an Ocean Drive Restaurant.

Police said they received a call of a firearm discharge at 2:20 p.m. in the area of 101 Ocean Drive.

When police and fire units responded to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The man, who was not identified by police, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Detectives said the injured man was uncooperative and told police he was at a table in a restaurant when someone’s gun was fired.

The man told police he was not interested in cooperating with authorities and signed a refusal to prosecute form.

No further information was immediately available.