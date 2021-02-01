PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN) — The town of Palm Beach is reviewing the use of Mar-a-Lago as Former President Donald Trump’s permanent home.

Some Palm Beach residents say Trump is violating an agreement he made with the town.

When Trump turned the private residence into a social club in 1993, he agreed to certain limitations.

For example, there could be no more than 500 members, there were rules concerning parking and traffic, and club members, Trump included, could not spend more than seven consecutive days at Mar-a-Lago, or no more than three weeks total a year.

Trump returned Mar-a-Lago on January 20, skipping the inauguration for President Joe Biden.

Palm Beach Town Manager Kirk Blouin says the matter is under legal review by the Town Attorney and it might be discussed at the upcoming town council meeting on February 9.

In December, the Trump Organization told CNN there was no document or agreement in place that prevents Ttrump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence.

Meanwhile, many, once-loyal members of Mar-a-Lago are leaving because they no longer want to have any connection to Trump, according to the author of the definitive book about the resort.

“It’s a very dispirited place,” Laurence Leamer, historian and author of “Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace,” told MSNBC. He said members are “not concerned about politics and they said the food is no good.”

Leamer said he spoke to a number of former members who “silently walked out” after Trump left office.

