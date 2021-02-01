MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Demand still outweighs supply for the COVID vaccine in South Florida. But there is hope a new reservation system will make the process run smoother.

The state has launched a new website, myvaccine.fl.gov, which allows full- and part-time residents to register for the vaccine. The site places residents in a virtual queue until more doses are sent.

Nader Daily signed up.

“I don’t want to sound too confident, but I’m hopeful something will come out of it,” he said.

CBS4 was there as Mitchell Wynn signed up his 70-year-old grandmother, who lives in Hollywood.

The site asks for basic information like name, address, phone number and date of birth. It then asks how you would like to be contacted when vaccine is available, which is either by phone text or email.

Wynn, who is an EMT, said they might have asked someone’s medical conditions, but otherwise the process was simple.

The site goes on to say that Florida orders the vaccine each week and that the federal government sets weekly vaccine allocation for each state. And that after it is shipped, local providers coordinate vaccinations in their communities.