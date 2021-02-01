MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – South Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz plans to introduce a resolution that would strip controversial GOP freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her House committee assignments, upon passage. Greene remains under fire for newly resurfaced incendiary comments, ranging from supporting violent threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to spreading baseless claims about school shootings, including the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

A number of Democratic House members are calling for Greene to be removed from Congress, censured or face other punishment since a number of inflammatory past comments have come to light.

CNN reported that the freshman congresswoman from Georgia repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019, according to a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from her Facebook page.

In the days after CNN’s reporting, other past comments and actions from recent years resurfaced, including a confrontation with Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, and another post agreeing with people who said the Parkland shooting was a “false flag” operation.

In the video from March 2019, Greene follows Hogg as he walks toward the US Capitol. She can be heard making false and baseless claims as she asks him a series of questions related to gun rights and how he was able to meet with senators. Hogg continues to walk without addressing Greene.

Greene — who has previously called Hogg “#littleHitler” — said in a written statement to CNN that the video was taken while she was in Washington, “going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing.”

“I understand that fear firsthand and I will always work to protect our gun rights so that Americans can defend themselves and others against bad people intent to harm or kill them,” she added.

Greene has also deleted videos she posted on Facebook Live where she said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “guilty of treason” and that she will “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.”

At least 50 House lawmakers have signed onto a resolution calling for Greene’s expulsion from Congress including Florida’s Rep. Frederica Wilson and Rep. Ted Deutch who represents the Parkland community.

Greene is slated to sit on the House Education and Labor and Budget Committees and many House Republicans have been silent about the controversy but she hasn’t.

Greene announced Saturday she had spoken with former President Donald Trump amid calls for her expulsion from Congress, saying she’ll “never apologize.”

In a series of tweets, the Georgia Republican said she was “so grateful for (Trump’s) support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.”

In addition, one of her tweets Saturday, declared: “I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people.”

She also referenced comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference in which the Democratic leader said that “the enemy is within the House of Representatives,” referring to the rhetoric and behavior of some Republican members of Congress, including Greene.

“Yes there is an enemy within,” Greene wrote. “And that enemy is a poisonous rot of socialist policies and America last sell outs who are pompous hypocrites that believe they are untouchable elites.”

The congresswoman said she denounced the January 6 violent attack on the Capitol and accused Democrats of trying to “lie and blame” Republicans for the violence.

